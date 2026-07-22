En esta noticia
Mixing baking soda with toothpaste is an ideal trick for keeping glass surfaces sparkling and restoring their shine, especially useful for leaving, for example, shower screens gleaming.
This combination takes advantage of the abrasive power of baking soda and the cleaning agents in toothpaste to remove stuck-on dirt, erase marks, and all kinds of stubborn stains.
Mixing baking soda and toothpaste: what it is for
This mixture is especially beneficial for:
- Removing stains and dirt stuck on glass
- Cleaning fingerprints and marks
- Making it easier to remove grease residue
- Adding shine
- Cleaning small glass objects, such as jars or tables with glass tops
How to prepare the mixture with baking soda and toothpaste step by step
- Mix one tablespoon of baking soda
- A small amount of toothpaste, ideally white
The ideal approach is to mix both ingredients until a uniform paste forms. The thickness of the mixture can be adjusted by adding or removing water.
How to use this mixture of baking soda and toothpaste
The steps to take advantage of this mixture are
- Apply a small amount onto a soft sponge.
- Rub the glass in a circular motion.
- Let it sit for one or two minutes.
- Remove the excess with a damp cloth.
- Dry the surface with a microfiber cloth.