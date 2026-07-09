Citizens and naturalized foreigners who hold certain U.S. passports must adhere to a specific rule to ensure the validity of the document and avoid losing the travel permit.

That rule establishes which documents may remain in the traveler’s possession and which must be retained by the Government during the completion of official procedures.

People who do not follow the stipulated procedures and requirements may be left indefinitely without a document authorized to cross borders .

Therefore, the Department of State has reminded people how the process works and what travelers must do to avoid delays or blocks when trying to enter or leave the country.

Why the United States indefinitely retains the passports of citizens and foreigners holding certain documents

Federal regulations determine that any person who renews their passport by mail must return the previous copy. This rule is intended to prevent duplicates, strengthen identity verification, and ensure that there is only one valid document per holder.

The Department of State notes that the submitted passport will be returned later in a separate package, once the new one has been issued. The process normally takes approximately four weeks.

However, if upon receiving the passport to be renewed the authorities determine that required documents are missing to carry out the procedure, the document will be kept indefinitely until the required documents are received.

If the previous document is not submitted, the renewal will be automatically rejected, and the traveler will be left without a valid passport to legally enter or leave the United States.

How to carry out passport surrender and renewal to prevent blocks during travel

Those who do not meet the requirements to proceed with online renewal must complete the process by mail. The package must include the previous passport and all the documentation stipulated by the Government.

Official list of essential requirements for renewal by mail

The steps to follow include:

Send the previous passport (either booklet or card).

Complete form DS-82 .

Attach a recent photo and, when relevant, documents supporting a name change.

Pay the established fees.

If the previous passport is not submitted, the application will be invalid, and the person will not have a valid document. Until the situation is regularized, they will not be able to leave the country or reenter the United States legally.