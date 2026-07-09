The idea of living permanently on the ocean seems like something out of a science fiction movie. However, for years there has been an ambitious project seeking to turn that concept into reality through the construction of a gigantic floating city capable of traveling around the world without needing to dock permanently in any country.

It is Freedom Ship, a mega project that has been presented as the largest floating city on the planet. If completed, it would have the capacity to house more than 80,000 people among residents, workers, and visitors, in addition to having schools, hospitals, hotels, shopping centers, parks, and even a soccer stadium.

The world’s largest floating city is being planned

Freedom Ship was conceived as a permanent floating community designed to sail around the planet continuously. The projected dimensions are impressive:

Approximately 1,370 meters long

More than 220 meters wide

Dozens of habitable levels

Capacity for more than 80,000 people

To put it in perspective, it would be several times larger than the biggest cruise ships currently in operation.

It would be an entire city on the sea

Unlike a conventional cruise ship, Freedom Ship was designed to function as a truly self-sufficient city. Among the planned facilities are:

Schools and educational centers

Hospitals and medical centers

Luxury hotels

Shopping centers

Restaurants and cafes

Corporate offices

Parks and recreational spaces

Soccer stadium

Permanent residential areas

The most ambitious naval engineering project

Freedom Ship is considered one of the most complex naval engineering projects ever proposed. The challenges include:

Building a structure of unprecedented dimensions

Ensuring permanent stability

Managing energy resources

Managing drinking water and waste

Maintaining services for tens of thousands of people

For that reason, the project has faced numerous technical and financial difficulties over the years.