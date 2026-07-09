Canadian citizens who enter the United States by land or sea will be able to do so without presenting a passport, as long as they show one of the cards accepted by the authorities at border controls.

In this context, the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) emphasizes that the measure only applies to those who meet all entry and eligibility criteria.

The cards that allow entry to the United States without a passport

The authorities detail that Canadians traveling by land or sea may, instead of a passport, present a

NEXUS card.

FAST/EXPRES card.

SENTRI enrollment card.

“NEXUS memberships are valid for 5 years. There is a nonrefundable application processing fee of 120 dollars (USD)”, the Canadian authorities indicate.

When these citizens need to present a passport

Canadians who enter the United States by plane generally must present a valid Canadian passport.

The NEXUS card will be accepted when the flight departs from Canada and CBP immigration preclearance has already been completed. If the flight has not been precleared, the Global Entry kiosks are blocked, and the regular inspection lines must be used.

On the other hand, permanent residents of Canada generally need a passport and a visa to enter the United States, unless they qualify to apply for an ESTA.