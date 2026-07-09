Vinegar is a product found in almost every kitchen, but its uses go beyond the merely culinary. This ingredient can also be included as part of home cleaning routines.

One of its many uses is spraying it to restore shine to cutlery. Putting vinegar on forks, knives, and spoons can help remove water stains and mineral residue that build up with daily use, preserving the shine of the utensils.

Sprinkling vinegar on forks, knives, and spoons: why it is recommended

White vinegar contains acetic acid, an ideal component for dissolving mineral deposits and dirt without needing to resort to harsher chemical products.

Among the benefits of this trick, the following stand out

Helps remove water stains

Helps remove stuck-on mineral residue

Restores shine to stainless steel

Helps neutralize any lingering bad odor

Removes fingerprints and surface marks

It is ideal for stainless steel cutlery, since this material is prone to accumulating water stains.

How to use the vinegar trick on forks, knives, and spoons

To take advantage of this trick it will be necessary to

Place the clean cutlery on a cloth or surface

Sprinkle vinegar on each piece

Let it sit for a few minutes

Wipe with a microfiber cloth

Rinse with water and dry immediately