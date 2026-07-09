En esta noticia
Vinegar is a product found in almost every kitchen, but its uses go beyond the merely culinary. This ingredient can also be included as part of home cleaning routines.
One of its many uses is spraying it to restore shine to cutlery. Putting vinegar on forks, knives, and spoons can help remove water stains and mineral residue that build up with daily use, preserving the shine of the utensils.
Sprinkling vinegar on forks, knives, and spoons: why it is recommended
White vinegar contains acetic acid, an ideal component for dissolving mineral deposits and dirt without needing to resort to harsher chemical products.
Among the benefits of this trick, the following stand out
- Helps remove water stains
- Helps remove stuck-on mineral residue
- Restores shine to stainless steel
- Helps neutralize any lingering bad odor
- Removes fingerprints and surface marks
It is ideal for stainless steel cutlery, since this material is prone to accumulating water stains.
How to use the vinegar trick on forks, knives, and spoons
To take advantage of this trick it will be necessary to
- Place the clean cutlery on a cloth or surface
- Sprinkle vinegar on each piece
- Let it sit for a few minutes
- Wipe with a microfiber cloth
- Rinse with water and dry immediately
The advice is to use this trick occasionally, as needed.