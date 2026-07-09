Getting a work visa in the United States is much more expensive for certain employers and workers.

A new official measure established a US$100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications, one of the most widely used permits for bringing in foreign professionals in specialized occupations.

Who will have to pay the US$100,000 for the H-1B visa?

The new fee does not apply to all foreigners, but rather to new applications for the H-1B visa, a permit that allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialized occupations.

This program is often used to bring in professionals in areas such as:

Engineering.

Technology and computing.

Mathematics and sciences.

Health and medicine.

Architecture and other highly skilled professions.

Before this change, government fees for filing an H-1B application were much lower.

With the new policy, the cost rises sharply for initial applications.

What is the H-1B visa and what is it for?

The H-1B visa is a temporary work permit that allows US employers to hire foreign professionals when the position requires highly specialized knowledge and, generally, a college degree or equivalent.

Each year there is a limit on the number of visas available, so demand far exceeds supply. Among the companies that use this program the most are large technology and consulting firms, although organizations in the healthcare, financial, and engineering sectors also use it.

Who is exempt from the new fee?

The measure applies to initial applications for the H-1B visa, while certain situations, such as some renewals or status changes covered by the regulations, may be excluded from this requirement .

There are also exceptions when the Government determines that a hiring decision serves the national interest.

Why did the United States increase the cost of this visa?

The Administration maintains that the increase seeks to protect the wages of American workers and reduce the use of the H-1B visa as an alternative for hiring foreign staff at lower labor costs.