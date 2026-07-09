The United States maintains special immigration exceptions that depart from the traditional system of visas and passports, based on historical rights and agreements in force for more than two centuries.

This type of provision, little known to the general public, allows certain foreigners to enter legally and automatically U.S. territory, as long as they can documentarily prove that they meet the requirements demanded by border authorities.

Legal and automatic entry for these foreigners without the need for a visa or passport in the United States

The United States has confirmed that certain people of indigenous origin born in Canada who can prove at least 50% Native American blood will be able to enter the country legally and automatically without the need for a visa or traditional passport.

This regulation applies as long as these individuals present the necessary documentation that validates their Indigenous connection and the required percentage of blood.

What documents to present to enter the United States without a visa or passport

The permit applies to Native Americans born in Canada who have at least 50% blood from Indigenous peoples of North America.

To enter the United States without a visa or passport, these people can present documents certifying the percentage of Native blood, such as:

Official letter from their band or tribe certifying their “blood quantum” (percentage of Indigenous blood)

Extended Canadian birth certificate accompanied by the tribal letter

Indian status card or tribal identification combined with proof of direct ancestry

It should be noted that, for flights, additional identity documents may be required.