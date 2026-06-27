The authorities in charge of border control in the United States have the legal authority to authorize or deny the entry and exit of passengers when irregularities are identified in the documentation presented.

Through entities such as the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) and the Department of State , the Government has the ability to restrict international transit if the passport or travel documents do not meet the validity, integrity, and security criteria required by federal regulations.

The United States will restrict entry to and exit from the country for those who have damaged passports

The United States Government confirmed that entry to and exit from the country will not be allowed for those who present damaged or deteriorated passports at border checkpoints.

A passport may be rejected under the following circumstances:

Even minor damage can create uncertainties that result in a denial of boarding or entry.

What actions should all those who have these passports take

Individuals who have damaged, deteriorated, or illegible passports must refrain from using them for travel and arrange for a replacement as soon as possible.

U.S. authorities consider that a document in poor condition may be invalid for entering or leaving the country, so the only alternative is to request a new passport before carrying out any international travel plans.