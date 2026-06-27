The United States Government confirmed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will record and analyze financial transactions of citizens and foreigners who receive more than a substantial amount of dollars and accumulate a certain number of transactions related to sales, services, or business activities.

This measure is part of the strengthening of tax controls on undeclared income, especially those channeled through bank accounts and digital platforms.

The authorities specified that this does not represent the implementation of a new tax, but rather is a fiscal oversight mechanism aimed at identifying possible omissions or inconsistencies in filings.

The United States carries out investigations into individuals who have 20,000 dollars in their accounts

The IRS will receive information on deposits and payments derived from sales, services, and business activities, including income managed by banks and payment platforms.

The reporting is triggered when a person simultaneously exceeds the two thresholds: USD 20,000 in gross income and 200 transactions in the same calendar year. The focus is on those who provide services, sell products, work as freelancers, merchants, or carry out recurring economic activities, even if they are not formally considered “business owners”.

The intention is to correlate the information with the returns filed and identify undeclared income.

What happens in the event of discrepancies or failure to file

If the IRS detects deviations between what was reported and what was recorded, it may begin:

Verification notices

Audits

Determination of debt with interest

In serious cases, forced collection measures

Regularizing promptly tends to reduce penalties and prevent more severe sanctions.