Entering the United States legally does not always depend solely on having a valid American visa.

There are certain immigration procedures that allow some people to request a special temporary entry authorization, even when the authorities consider that they have some ground of inadmissibility.

One of them is Form I-192, called Application for Advance Permission to Enter as a Nonimmigrant.

What is Form I-192 and what is it for?

Form I-192 is an application before U.S. immigration authorities to obtain advance permission to enter as a nonimmigrant when a ground of inadmissibility exists.

The regulations provide for different reasons why a person may be considered inadmissible. In certain cases, this form allows a person to request that this barrier be temporarily waived in order to enter the United States.

However, I-192 is not an American visa and it is not a process that automatically allows the traveler to enter the United States.

Who can apply for Form I-192?

According to U.S. authorities, the form is mainly intended for certain categories of people considered inadmissible.

These include:

Inadmissible nonimmigrants who already have the relevant documents to request admission.

People applying for T nonimmigrant status , related to victims of human trafficking.

People applying for U nonimmigrant status, intended for certain victims of crimes who cooperate with authorities.

Eligibility depends on individual circumstances and the specific ground of inadmissibility.

For this reason, submitting the form does not mean that the authorization will be approved automatically.

These are the requirements for filing Form I-192

The application package must include different documents that allow the authorities to evaluate the case.

The required items include:

Completed and signed Form I-192 .

Proof of citizenship .

Fingerprints through the corresponding form or electronic capture taken by a CBP officer.

Form G-28 , if the applicant has an authorized representative.

Documentation related to criminal history, when applicable.

Official court records linked to convictions or offenses.

Additional information that explains the circumstances that led to the inadmissibility.

In certain cases, the authorities may require additional evidence to assess the applicant’s particular circumstances.

How long does the I-192 process take?

Processing times can vary considerably depending on the case and the workload of the authorities.

CBP currently states that the Admissibility Review Office (ARO) is receiving a high volume of applications and recommends waiting at least 180 days from filing before inquiring about the status of the process.

The full review can take six months or even longer.

For that reason, those who need to travel should carry out the procedure well in advance and not assume that approval will be immediate.