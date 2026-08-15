United States authorities explain to all applicants for Real ID driver’s licenses what the mandatory requirements are that they must meet in order to process this document without issues.

For this reason, residents of San Diego, Miami, San Antonio, Buffalo, and Aurora or any other area in the country who seek to carry out this process will have to make sure they have the conditions required by the different licensing agencies.

The document that everyone must present in order to apply for a driver’s license in San Diego, Miami, San Antonio, Buffalo, and Aurora

According to what was indicated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) , a key requirement to obtain this document is to show that you have a Social Security number (SNN).

To meet this condition, it is possible to present

Social Security card

W-2 form.

SSA-1099 form

1099 form issued by entities other than Social Security

Pay stub that includes the applicant’s name and Social Security number

This step allows the person’s identity to be verified before the license is issued.

Other points that everyone must handle in order to have this type of driver’s license

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) notes that all agencies will also need, at a minimum,

Full legal name

Date of birth

Two proofs of primary residence

Legal status in the United States

It is essential to note that additional requirements may be demanded in each state.

What this driver’s license is specifically used for

The Real ID Act establishes that the only driver’s license accepted for the following purposes is the one that meets the standards

Enter certain federal facilities

Access nuclear power plants

Board commercial flights regulated by the federal government

It is essential to note that driver’s licenses that do not comply with Real ID have other processing requirements, which should be checked with the corresponding agency.