A new proposal in the New York Legislature aims to end the twice-yearly clock changes by making Daylight Saving Time permanent. However, the measure cannot take effect unless federal law is changed.

For years, lawmakers across the United States have debated whether Americans should continue changing their clocks every spring and fall. New York is once again joining that conversation with legislation that would eliminate the seasonal time changes.

Which bill would end the clock changes in New York?

The proposal is contained in Senate Bill S3380, introduced in the New York State Senate for the 2025-2026 legislative session.

If approved, the bill would establish Daylight Saving Time (DST) as the state’s permanent time standard. Today, New York moves its clocks forward by one hour every March and back by one hour every November.

However, the legislation includes an important condition: it would only take effect if Congress authorizes states to observe permanent Daylight Saving Time and if neighboring states adopt similar measures to maintain regional consistency.

Why can’t New York make the change on its own?

Under current federal law, states can choose to remain on Standard Time year-round, as Arizona and Hawaii do, but they cannot independently adopt permanent Daylight Saving Time.

That means New York would need a change in federal legislation before its proposal could become law.

New York is once again joining that conversation with legislation that would eliminate the seasonal time changes. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Supporters argue that keeping Daylight Saving Time throughout the year would provide more evening daylight, potentially benefiting businesses, outdoor recreation and tourism. Opponents have raised concerns about darker winter mornings and possible impacts on public safety and health.

Has the bill become law?

Senate Bill S3380 has not been approved and remains under consideration in the New York Legislature.

As a result, New Yorkers will continue following the current schedule, changing their clocks twice a year unless both state and federal lawmakers approve the necessary changes.

The proposal is part of a broader national debate over whether the United States should permanently eliminate seasonal clock changes, an issue that has been discussed in Congress for several years but has not yet resulted in a change to federal law.