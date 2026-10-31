Traffic signs are extremely important for people driving on highways and roads because they warn drivers in advance about important situations, giving them extra time to react and protect their safety and that of others.

Specifically, the orange diamond sign with a person inside holding a square is used in the United States when a vehicle is approaching a work zone and is officially recognized in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) from the Department of Transportation as W20-7.

Seeing an orange diamond with a person inside holding a square: What to do when you come across this sign

This traffic sign, also known as “Road Construction Ahead,” warns all drivers approaching a work zone that farther down the road they will encounter a person assigned to direct traffic.

Drivers must follow the new instructions given by authorized personnel to direct traffic.

It is important to note that, according to authorities, the sign is usually accompanied by the W16-2P sign, which indicates the exact distance at which personnel assigned to redirect traffic will be located.

Important information about this traffic sign and others like it

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) explains that orange traffic signs with black symbols inside are used near work zones to signal various work-related situations that affect drivers, including advance warning of vehicle traffic.