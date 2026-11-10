Signals between drivers have become essential for road safety, especially when driving frequently through heavily trafficked areas, because they help anticipate maneuvers and imminent hazards that cannot be communicated any other way.

In that sense, the California Driver Handbook explains to drivers how they should interpret a driver flashing the brake lights three to four times while driving.

Knowing this signal is not only essential for recognizing it, but also for using it when necessary.

What it means when a driver flashes the brake lights three or four times while driving

Authorities explain that this is a signal used by people who spot a crash on the road that forces traffic to stop, or by those who see any hazard that may require cars behind them to stop to avoid accidents.

Lightly tapping the brake pedal three to four times will turn on the vehicle’s brake lights and allow the driver to send an alert to the driver behind. The same effect can be achieved by using the hazard lights or making a clear hand signal while slowing down to stop.

Other traffic signals covered in the California Driver Handbook

Consistent with the above, the handbook says the hazard lights should be used if the vehicle has a mechanical problem to alert other drivers to the issue.

The horn also has a signaling use listed in the handbook: it should be used to warn oncoming traffic that a vehicle is traveling on narrow mountain roads when you cannot see 60 meters ahead.