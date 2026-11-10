The U.S. government keeps posted on its official website the list of 11 federal holidays observed year after year across the country.

According to the schedule, the next one will fall this Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day, and authorities warn that banks, government offices and some private-sector businesses will remain closed that day.

The history of the holiday the United States observes on Wednesday, Nov. 11

A year after the end of World War I — on Nov. 11, 1919 — the 28th president of the United States, Woodrow Wilson, declared the date Armistice Day to honor those who lost their lives in combat.

Years later, in 1938, the day was declared a legal holiday, and in 1954 its name was changed to Veterans Day to honor all veterans of the nation’s Armed Forces.

On this date, tributes, parades and ceremonies such as the one at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery are held.

“The ceremony begins exactly at 11:00 a.m. with a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns and continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater,” the Department of Veterans Affairs explains.

Confirmed closures for Wednesday, Nov. 11

As with all federal holidays, banks include this date on their official calendars and stop in-person service to the public, but keep ATMs and banking apps running for basic transactions.

Nonessential government offices also close their doors for the day, and Social Security benefit payments that were due Wednesday, Nov. 11, are being sent out today, Tuesday, Nov. 10.

There are also private-sector businesses that observe this holiday, so it will be essential to check in each case.

When the next U.S. holidays fall

At the federal level, Veterans Day is followed on the calendar by Thanksgiving, which is also celebrated nationwide in November on the fourth Thursday, which this year falls on the 26th.

“This is one of the most important holidays for Americans and is considered a day to celebrate with family. That is the time of year when people travel the most in the U.S. to be with their loved ones,” USA.gov explains.

Finally, the last holiday of the year is Christmas. Dec. 24 falls on a Thursday and Dec. 25 on a Friday, so the holiday will create another long weekend.