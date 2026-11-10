The City of Boston government, Massachusetts, explains to rental property owners that every 5 years they will be selected for a mandatory inspection to ensure these properties comply with state codes.

To comply with the regulations, owners do not need to request an inspection on their own on a regular basis; instead, when their turn comes, they will be selected and receive official notice.

House-to-house inspections in Boston: What the government says

When an owner receives a notice that their rental property will be inspected, they have two options.

The first is to request that a city-licensed inspector check each unit. According to the latest update on the official website, the prices for these inspections were as follows:

Buildings with 1 to 3 units: $50 per unit

Buildings with 4 units or more: $75 per unit

Condominiums: $75 per unit

However, they can also hire a licensed inspector to carry out the review and submit an approved report for each unit, signed by the inspector (which will carry an administrative fee of $15 per report), and a signed affidavit by the professional for each unit inspected.

In addition, those with a compliance history with all state and municipal codes may apply for an alternative plan known as the “Five-Year Plan”.

Important information for anyone who receives an inspection notice

The city stresses the importance of carefully reviewing the selection notice received to see whether there are any date or time restrictions tied to this process.

Which rental properties are exempt from these inspections in Boston

Authorities say the following units do not have to comply with the every-5-years inspection requirement: