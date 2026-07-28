The astronomical calendar is marked by a historic date that is drawing closer every day. I n 2027, the longest total solar eclipse of the century will occur and it will be visible from Earth.

During this event, day will turn into night for more than six minutes in certain points on the planet. The combination of several orbital factors that will make this spectacle possible will not happen again for 157 years.

What the longest solar eclipse of the century will be like

The total solar eclipse will reach a maximum duration of 6 minutes and 23 seconds, becoming the longest that can be observed from Earth in the entire century. This type of event will not happen again until the year 2184.

The duration will be possible because the Moon will be very close to Earth, so it will appear larger than normal, while Earth will be near aphelion, when the sun has a slightly smaller apparent diameter. This alignment is what will allow the moon to completely cover the sun for longer.

When the eclipse that will not repeat for 157 years can be seen

The eclipse will take place on Monday, August 2, 2027 . The path of totality will cross southern Europe, northern Africa and part of the Middle East.

The places where it can be observed in total are:

Southern Spain.

Morocco.

Algeria.

Tunisia.

Libya.

Egypt.

Sudan.

Saudi Arabia.

Yemen.

Somalia.

Among the best observation points is the Egyptian city of Luxor, where the darkness will last the longest.