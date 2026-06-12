Mexico’s National Meteorological Service (SMN) keeps the storm forecast in effect for the first weekend of the 2026 World Cup and issued a warning aimed at some residents due to the heavy rains that could occur between Friday, June 12 and Sunday, June 14 .

The intense rainfall that the government agency is warning about could be accompanied by lightning and possible hail, so residents who go out into the street are advised to take all necessary precautions.

SMN alert for the first weekend of the 2026 World Cup: what will the weather be like in Mexico

Between Friday, June 12 and Sunday, June 14 , the SMN forecasts showers and heavy to very heavy rain in much of the country, due to a cyclonic circulation and a trough at mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, which will move from the Gulf of Mexico to the western part of the Mexican Republic.

These will interact with low-pressure channels in the interior of the country, atmospheric instability, and moisture inflow from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea.

This combination of phenomena will create favorable conditions for localized intense rainfall in areas of San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and the Yucatán Peninsula .

One by one: all the areas affected by storms during the weekend

During the forecast period, the meteorological systems mentioned above are expected to generate the following effects:

Friday, June 12:

Very heavy rain with localized intense rainfall (75 to 150 mm) : San Luis Potosí (east), Hidalgo (north and east), Jalisco (center and west), Puebla (north and southeast), Veracruz (north, center and south), Oaxaca (north, east and southeast), Chiapas (north, east and south), Tabasco (east, south and southeast), Campeche (east and north), Yucatán (west), and Quintana Roo (south).

Heavy rain with localized very heavy rainfall (50 to 75 mm) : Chihuahua (southwest), Durango (northwest), Tamaulipas (south and southwest), Querétaro (north), Colima, Michoacán (center and west), State of Mexico (north and east), Morelos, Nayarit (south), and Guerrero (west).

Showers with localized heavy rain (25 to 50 mm) : Sinaloa (northeast), Guanajuato (south and southeast), Mexico City, and Tlaxcala.

Showers (5 to 25 mm) : Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, and Aguascalientes.

Isolated rain (0.1 to 5 mm) : Baja California Sur.

Wind of 12 to 18 mph with gusts of 25 to 37 mph : Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo.

Wind of 12 to 18 mph with gusts of 18 to 31 mph: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Tabasco.

Saturday, June 13:

Very heavy rain with localized intense rainfall (75 to 150 mm) : Tamaulipas (south), San Luis Potosí (east), Hidalgo (east and north), Puebla (north, east, and southeast), Veracruz (north and center), Nayarit (south), and Jalisco (west and center).

Heavy rain with localized very heavy rainfall (50 to 75 mm) : Chihuahua (southwest), Durango (northwest and west), Sinaloa (northeast and southeast), Guanajuato (center and north), Querétaro (west), Oaxaca (north), and Chiapas (northeast),

Showers with localized heavy rain (25 to 50 mm) : Sonora (east and southeast), Nuevo León (south), Zacatecas (south), Aguascalientes, Colima, Michoacán (west and east), State of Mexico (north, center and east), Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guerrero (north), Tabasco (southeast), Campeche (north and coast), Yucatán (west), and Quintana Roo (center and south).

Showers (5 to 25 mm) : Coahuila.

Isolated rain (0.1 to 5 mm) : Baja California and Baja California Sur.

Wind of 12 to 18 mph with gusts of 24 to 37 mph : Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo.

Wind of 6 to 12 mph with gusts of 18 to 31 mph: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, and Tabasco.

Sunday, June 14: