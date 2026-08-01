Caring for brain health has become one of the main concerns as age advances, and diet plays an increasingly important role.

One of the most recent studies identified compounds in a popular herb with neuroprotective potential, capable of opening new lines of research into its possible role against cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases.

The herb that prevents cognitive decline

The study carried out by researchers at the University of Buenos Aires analyzed different compounds present in yerba mate and found that some of them have properties that could help protect neurons against processes related to neurodegenerative diseases .

The specialists explained that these compounds have important antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity, two mechanisms associated with the protection of brain tissue against cell damage.

The researchers believe these findings could contribute, in the future, to the design of new strategies to slow the progression of diseases such as Parkinson’s.

What did the study reveal about mate and cognitive decline?

The researchers identified substances present in yerba mate that showed the ability to protect nerve cells in experimental models.

According to the scientific work, these compounds could:

Reduce oxidative stress that affects neurons.

Promote the protection of cells in the nervous system.

Decrease inflammatory processes related to brain aging.

Contribute to the study of future therapies against neurodegenerative diseases.

The authors point out that these results do not mean that mate prevents or cures diseases, but rather that they represent a promising line of research.

How to incorporate mate into breakfast?

Mate can be part of a balanced breakfast accompanied by other nutrient-rich foods.

Some recommended options are:

Fresh fruit.

Whole-grain bread.

Plain yogurt.

Nuts.

Oats.

Consumed in moderation and as part of a varied diet, mate provides polyphenols, B-complex vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can contribute to overall well-being.

What benefits does yerba mate provide?

In addition to its possible neuroprotective effect, yerba mate has been studied for other potential benefits.

Among them, the following stand out:

High antioxidant content.

Contribution of bioactive compounds.

Stimulation of alertness thanks to its natural caffeine content.

Contribution to physical and mental performance.

The best strategy to care for the brain includes a healthy diet , regular physical activity, good rest, and periodic medical checkups.

Does mate prevent memory loss?

What current research shows is that some of its components have properties that could help protect neurons, which is why they continue to be studied.

That is why experts recommend considering mate as part of a healthy lifestyle and not as a medical treatment to prevent or combat neurological diseases.