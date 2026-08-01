A passport is an internationally valid document and it m ust remain valid in order to travel internationally without inconvenience.

However, keeping it within its validity period does not always mean it is still valid. For this document to be acceptable to the various immigration authorities, such as those of Venezuela, Peru, and Mexico, it must meet certain conditions.

Venezuela and Mexico have the same passport rule

In Venezuela, the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs (MPPRE) sets the main requirements as presenting:

Original passport with a minimum validity of six months.

Document proving residence in the country of origin.

Round-trip or onward ticket.

Hotel reservation or notarized invitation letter.

Proof of financial solvency.

Payment of the consular fee, if a visa must be processed.

In Mexico, the National Immigration Institute (INM) asks travelers to have:

Valid passport.

Mexican visa for the nationalities included in its visa regime.

Documentation proving the reason for the trip.

In this case, the passport must have a general minimum validity of six months to enter the country . In addition, it must have at least one blank page for immigration stamps.

Entry requirements for Peru: How should the passport be presented?

Peru, for its part, establishes through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that a passport must be presented that remains valid for the duration of the stay in the country.

In addition, they must also have a valid visa, financial solvency, and in certain cases, criminal records or other additional documents.

What should be done if the passport does not meet the indicated conditions?

If the passport does not meet the conditions indicated above, airlines may deny boarding to avoid sanctions for not complying with immigration requirements , and even if the traveler arrives at the destination, immigration officers may deny entry.

It is recommended to verify that the entry requirements are met and, if not, renew the passport several months in advance.