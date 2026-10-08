The American passport is an international identification document necessary for any traveler who wishes to fly out of the country.

Although its ordinary validity is 10 years for adults and 5 years for minors under 16, the U.S. Department of State can invalidate it before this period ends if it is reported as lost or misplaced.

“ Report your valid U.S. passport as lost or stolen immediately to protect yourself against identity theft ,” authorities indicate.

The United States cancels all passports that are registered as lost or stolen

The procedure to report this situation can be done online, by mail, or during the application for a new copy.

It is important to note that once this is completed, the authorities will cancel the passport, and it will completely lose all validity for travel, even if it is later found among the belongings of the person who lost it.

How to report a stolen or lost passport online

The official instruction for this option is to use the form filler tool (Form Filler). The procedure can be started by clicking here.

The passport will be canceled within one business day from the moment it is registered, and once that happens, the Department of State will send an email confirming it.

How to report a stolen or lost passport by mail

In this case, you must complete the DS-64 form online, print it, sign it, and send it to the address provided along with a photocopy of the front and back of a photo ID.

Although the alternative is available for those who choose it, the process may take several weeks to complete , so it is advisable to opt for the online procedure whenever possible.

How to report a stolen or lost passport by applying for a new one

This is the last way to carry out the process. When a passport is lost or misplaced, it no longer qualifies for a renewal procedure, so you must apply for a new copy in person by completing Form DS-11.

Those who choose to report the lost or stolen passport this way will have to indicate where and when the previous one was lost and provide a copy of the police report (if any) when making the application.

The cancellation process may also take several weeks when done this way.

How to apply for a new American passport in person after loss or theft

The instruction for those who must obtain a passport from scratch is: