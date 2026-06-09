The U.S. Government began revoking commercial driver’s licenses from professional drivers who do not have valid immigration status , through an operation that significantly affects California. This measure impacts thousands of records issued irregularly and is already underway.

Authorities confirmed that the state will proceed to revoke 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses after an official audit was carried out. The drivers who will be affected have been notified and their licenses will expire within 60 days, according to the Department of Transportation .

Who is affected by the loss of their driver’s license?

Current California law stipulates that these licenses must expire no later than when the person’s legal authorization ends. Failure to meet this requirement led federal authorities to classify the issuance as irregular.

The ruling affects professional drivers holding commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) granted to immigrants whose legal status has expired in the United States. In many cases, the records had expiration dates that exceeded the validity of the permitted immigration status .

Current situation and potential repercussions in other states

California is currently the only state that has carried out a comprehensive audit; however, the federal Government indicated that other states will be reviewed. The reports have been delayed due to the partial government shutdown, although new results are expected in the coming weeks.

In parallel, the Department of Transportation has promoted stricter regulations for immigrant commercial licenses, which include mandatory verification of immigration status and a maximum validity of one year. Although these rules are suspended by a court order, the increase in enforcement has already begun.