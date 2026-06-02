A scientific breakthrough has the potential to transform the recycling industry for electronic waste, making it easier to recover precious metals in a sustainable way and creating new job opportunities.

A group of researchers at ETH Zurich (Switzerland) has discovered an innovative process that allows the extraction of 22-karat gold from electronic components that have been discarded.

This finding not only impacts the circular economy, but also opens up the possibility of creating new jobs in the field of technology recycling.

An innovative method for gold recovery

The research indicates that numerous electronic devices contain small amounts of gold and other precious metals in their circuits and motherboards. Through the method developed by Swiss scientists, these materials can be recovered without the need for polluting procedures, making it an ecological and efficient alternative.

The procedure bases its effectiveness on the use of protein fibril sponges, derived from byproducts of the food industry, which have the ability to capture gold ions present in metallic solutions. Subsequently, through a thermal treatment, the recovered gold is turned into high-purity nuggets.

How can this new technique influence the economy and job creation?

The development of this method not only reduces dependence on traditional mining, but also fosters a new specialized industry in metal recovery. It is expected that this technology will boost demand for professionals in areas such as waste management, applied chemistry, and sustainable development.

Its main benefits are:

Reduction of electronic waste: lower pollution levels and greater reuse of valuable materials.

Efficient gold recovery: an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional extraction processes.

Job creation: generation of new opportunities in the recycling sector.

Advancement of the circular economy: reduced dependence on mining activities and more efficient use of resources.

New gold extraction technique: an innovative way to make use of electronic waste

With this finding, recycling electronic devices has the potential to become a key industry for resource recovery and reducing environmental impact.

Applying this method on a large scale could transform the future of technology waste management and offer a viable option for the sustainable production of precious metals.