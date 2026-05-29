Abuelo’s, one of the most beloved Mexican food chains in the United States, has confirmed the permanent closure of more than 24 restaurants in various locations across the country. This decision marks a significant ending for an iconic brand, known for its traditional Tex-Mex cuisine, distinctive atmosphere, and strong presence in local communities.

The announcement has generated an impact among regular customers and employees, given that Abuelo’s has been for years a benchmark within the casual dining segment.

Abuelo’s says goodbye: more than 24 restaurants will close permanently

According to information provided by sources close to the company, the closures are part of a comprehensive restructuring process, driven by rising operating costs, changes in consumer habits, and declining foot traffic in brick-and-mortar stores.

The food service sector faces a significant increase in labor costs, high rents, and increasingly fierce competition from more affordable alternatives and delivery service.

Abuelo’s aims to minimize its business impact and focus its operations on the most successful locations, after facing multiple years of financial difficulties.

The imminent farewell of a classic Mexican tradition

Abuelo’s once operated more than 60 locations in the United States, mainly in the South and the Midwest. The closure of more than 24 stores represents a significant reduction in its network, affecting a substantial part of its historical structure.

In several cities, the restaurants that will cease operations were traditional meeting places for families and celebrations, which intensifies the emotional impact of the announcement.