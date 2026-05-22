The historic fast-food chain Wendy’s confirmed that it plans to close a total of between 200 and 350 stores across the United States.

The plan is part of its strategic restructuring initiative, implemented after a drop in sales and strong pressure on the lower-income consumer segment.

Wendy’s says goodbye: between 298 and 358 stores will definitively close nationwide

The company’s interim CEO, Ken Cook, confirmed in a call with investors that between 5% and 6% of Wendy’s 6,000 locations across the United States will permanently close, meaning that a total of between 298 and 358 stores will stop operating.

The company said the mass closures began in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will continue into the second half of 2026. Although they did not provide a complete public list of the specific stores that will close, some reports indicate that the regions with several branches at risk include areas of the Midwest, Texas, and California, where low foot traffic and pressure on lower-income consumers are more pronounced.

Why will more than 300 Wendy’s stores close in the United States?

According to Wendy’s, the factors driving the company’s mass closures are: