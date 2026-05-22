Starting on July 1, 2026, all restaurants and mobile food stores in Texas must obtain a single state license issued by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The measure stems from House Bill 2844 , signed by Governor Greg Abbott. Those who fail to comply could face fines, suspension, or revocation of their license.

The rule replaces the previous system, in which each municipality required its own permit and inspection. The DSHS estimates that about 19,000 mobile food units across the state will be subject to the new regulation.

What does the new rule establish for restaurants and food stores in Texas?

The law divides establishments into three categories based on the level of food preparation. The initial cost ranges from $300 to $1,350 and the annual renewal ranges from $300 to $850.

Types of license according to activity

Level I: sale of prepackaged food (lowest fee)

Level II: basic food preparation

Level III: full cooking on site (highest fee)

In addition, the law creates a public database listing all establishments, their inspection results, and the complaints received. The state may apply penalties ranging from administrative fees to the permanent revocation of the license.

How does this new rule affect owners of restaurants and food stores?

Before this law, operating in different cities meant paying permits to each municipality. Dallas charged a $481 application fee plus a $562 review fee, as well as $185 annually. Amarillo required between $800 and $900 for each new establishment. With the single license, those costs disappear.

However, establishments that previously did not pay permits in some municipalities —such as those that sell prepackaged food— will now have to obtain the state license to operate. Local governments may continue to enforce fire and zoning codes, but they will no longer be able to require their own health permits or charge those fees.