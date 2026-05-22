The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is the agency responsible for producing monthly inflation reports, among other financial reports relevant to the United States, such as the unemployment rate.

In April 2026, it was reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 0.6%, a figure that shows a slowdown compared with the 0.9% recorded in March.

One of the sections that showed a bigger change than in the previous report was food , and within this category one particular item stands out because of its increases.

What are the April 2026 inflation figures?

According to the report provided by the BLS, in the United States the monthly change was 0.6%, with a year-over-year increase of 3.8% over the last 12 months.

The food category increased 0.5% in April after remaining unchanged during March, bringing its year-over-year change to 3.2%. According to the BLS, five of the six main food groups posted increases in the fourth month of 2026 , as food at supermarkets rose 0.7%.

Meat, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 1.3%, with beef leading this category with a 2.7% increase in April alone.

Another category that rose the most and came as a surprise in April was fruits and vegetables, with a 1.8% increase. This was followed by dairy products with 0.8% and cereals with 0.1%.

However, processed foods also saw increases and rank among the hardest hit.

A staple food rose like never before: which staple food posted major increases?

According to the BLS report, Frankfurters were among the processed foods that increased the most during April . With an adjusted monthly change of 5.8%, this product ranks among the most affected in this CPI.

The data shows that even foods considered inexpensive and widely consumed are suffering the impact of rising prices that the United States is facing, as their year-over-year change is 4.3%.