World manufacturers of chocolates had to rethink their strategies after cocoa reached record prices in 2024 due to climate problems and diseases in West African crops.

Several companies decided to add more wafers, nuts, fillings, and even launch products with less cocoa, which technically were no longer 100% chocolate.

Now, after a sharp drop of nearly 70% in these prices, companies like Hershey are looking to return to their original recipes.

“Real chocolate” is being sold again in the United States: Which brands will go back to using more cocoa?

The Hershey Company has already confirmed changes to its recipe, stating that it will increase the cocoa content again in several of its products that had been reformulated during the crisis period.

Starting in 2027, all products from this company would return to their original recipes, which had previously been replaced by more fillings, vegetable fats, wafers, and other cheaper ingredients. Some of these could no longer be legally labeled as “Milk Chocolate” and were sold as “Chocolate Candy”.

Other companies have not yet confirmed changes , but experts expect them to follow the same path.

Why is cocoa falling in price?

This decline comes after the 2024 crisis, the year in which cocoa surpassed $12,000 per ton due to climate problems and diseases in West Africa. Among the main reasons for this nearly 70% drop are:

Lower global demand for chocolate

Consumers buying less because of inflation

Companies reducing their use of cocoa

The ظهور of cocoa-free alternatives

Decline in premium product sales

This is because during this crisis, most companies responded by shrinking bars, raising prices, and using less cocoa to reduce costs.

The expectations for this decision: will global cocoa consumption increase?

Analysts and companies expect this to lead to a gradual recovery in global cocoa consumption during the second half of 2026. This is because more products would return to using real cocoa, prices could fall, and cocoa consumption and demand would rise again.

The recovery of this market is estimated to take approximately 2.5 years to return to pre-2023 levels. This is because the supply of alternative chocolates has grown, leading to changes in consumption habits.