The Argentine Army deployed TAM 2C-A2 tanks and Stryker 8x8 armored vehicles to Brazil to take part in a demanding military exercise alongside Brazilian ground forces.

The maneuvers were part of Arandú 2026, a joint training exercise aimed at strengthening both countries’ operational coordination and combat capability.

The operational phase took place in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. The Argentine deployment also included Oshkosh tactical trucks, paratroopers, and members of Special Forces, who took part in different training activities in combat scenarios.

Arandú 2026 Exercise: What Maneuvers did Argentina and Brazil Carried Out?

The activities were held at the Barão de São Borja training ground and in the Faxinal do Soturno area. Over five days, from October 13 to 17, the troops carried out operations combining armored vehicles, ground forces, and aviation assets.

Among the main maneuvers were:

Special forces operations: Infiltrations and direct-action missions.

Airmobile assaults: Troop deployments with air support.

Parachute drops: Drills to improve insertion capabilities.

Armor maneuvers: Mobility exercises and river-crossing drills.

Live fire: drills with TAM 2C-A2 tanks and 155-millimeter artillery.

The units were organized into combined formations to work with common procedures and improve their ability to respond to different operational scenarios.

TAM 2C-A2 and Stryker 8x8: What the Armored Vehicles That Took Part in the Exercise Are Like

The deployment included two vehicles with different but complementary features for ground operations.

The TAM 2C-A2 is a modernized version of the Argentine Medium Tank: the upgrade is intended to improve its systems and maintain its ability to operate in combat settings. In Brazil, it took part in armor maneuvers and live-fire drills.

The Stryker 8x8, meanwhile, is a U.S.-made armored vehicle designed to transport troops and help move them during mechanized operations. Its eight-wheel configuration combines mobility and protection for personnel.

The participation of both systems made it possible to train with different types of vehicles in the same setting, as well as to assess their integration with infantry and special forces units.

Arandú 2026: The Strategic Goal of the Military Maneuvers Between Argentina and Brazil

The main goal of Arandú 2026 was to strengthen the joint operational capability of the armies of Argentina and Brazil. To that end, the forces sought to standardize military procedures, improve coordination among their units, and assess their performance in combined operations.

The training also aimed to bolster interoperability, that is, the ability of both countries to plan and carry out missions together , even when their troops use different equipment, structures, and working methods.

In addition, the exercise tested the ability of Argentine units to deploy outside the country, both in moving heavy equipment and in integrating armored, paratrooper, aviation, and special operations forces.

According to the Defense Ministry, Arandú 2026 was the most ambitious exercise of the 2025-2026 bilateral cycle because of the number of activities and the deployment involved. Its outcome was intended to consolidate the operational capabilities of both forces and deepen military cooperation between the two countries.