The authorities in Texas, United States, will begin requiring a new mandatory inspection for certain vehicles starting on November 1, 2026. The measure aims to verify that cars meet the requirements established to control the pollution they generate.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the new requirement will apply in Bexar County, where the city of San Antonio is located. Owners of the affected vehicles will have to pass the inspection before obtaining or renewing their registration.

Which vehicles will have to undergo the new mandatory inspection in Texas?

The vehicles that will have to undergo the new inspection are those gasoline-powered vehicles between 2 and 24 years old registered in Bexar County.

The inspection will be annual and will begin to be required when the vehicle turns two years old, as long as it falls within the conditions established by the program.

According to the state authorities, the inspection consists of checking the car system responsible for controlling polluting emissions. To do this, authorized establishments will use an electronic diagnostic procedure that makes it possible to verify whether certain components are working properly.

Not all vehicles will be subject to this requirement. Among those excluded from the emissions inspection are:

Fully electric vehicles.

Diesel-powered vehicles.

Motorcycles and mopeds.

In addition, the regulations provide for certain exemptions and the possibility of obtaining extensions for owners who meet the corresponding requirements.

How much will the vehicle inspection cost in Texas starting in November?

TCEQ states that the emissions inspection price in Bexar County may not exceed $18.50.

Other fees may be added to that amount, which may apply to the registration process.

Among them, the environmental agency identifies a state administrative fee of $2.50 linked to the emissions inspection program.

Drivers will have to go to an authorized facility to carry out the corresponding inspection.

What happens if a vehicle does not pass the mandatory inspection?

According to the official information from the Texas inspection program, owners of vehicles covered by the measure will not be able to renew their annual registration if they did not pass the inspection or did not comply with the program requirements.

However, drivers who have a valid registration will not need to get the inspection early: they must do it when it is time to renew that document.

On the other hand, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) explains that if a car fails the first inspection, the owner may carry out the necessary repairs and return to the same facility within 15 days to receive a second free inspection.

If they return after that period or choose another facility, they will have to pay for the inspection again.