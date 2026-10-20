Renewing a driver’s license in the United States requires complying with the procedures established by the state that issued the document. In October 2026, drivers in California, Florida, Texas and New York can check the available options to update their license.

In some cases, renewal can be completed online, without needing to go to an office, but that option is subject to conditions related to the validity of the license, the driver’s identification, their record, and the need to update personal information. Those who do not meet the requirements for the digital process will have to use an in-person or mail-in alternative, when available.

Official motor vehicle departments offer specific instructions so drivers can prepare their documents and avoid delays.

California: how to renew your driver’s license and what documents are needed

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) allows driver’s license renewal online, by mail, or in person. The available option depends on the driver’s circumstances and the type of license they have.

According to the official California DMV website , drivers may qualify to renew online if they are within 90 days before expiration or up to 12 months after the expiration date, do not need to change their address or other personal details, and are not renewing a commercial license.

To complete the renewal, drivers need a MyDMV account and a payment method. If the person must go to an office, the documents are as follows:

Driver’s license application.

Identity and residency document.

Current license.

It is worth noting that the DMV recommends checking all specific conditions before starting the process, especially if there were changes to name, address, or immigration status.

Florida: how to renew your driver’s license and what documents must be presented

In Florida, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) offers renewals through its digital portal and at personalized service centers. The official MyDMV portal allows certain renewals and other license-related procedures, where the requirements depend on the applicant’s situation since, for example, license holders with nonimmigrant status generally must renew in person.

For an in-person renewal , the driver must bring their current license and any additional documentation that applies to their situation. Among the documents that may be needed are:

Identification : an accepted document from the agency, such as a U.S. passport or a birth certificate, as applicable.

Social Security number : the agency may request documentation that allows it to verify it.

Proof of address : two documents proving residence in Florida may be required, especially when an address update or data re-verification is needed,

Name change documents: if the current name differs from the one listed on the license, the corresponding supporting documents must be submitted.

Additional documentation depends on the driver’s background and whether they need to modify or verify information. Those who want to check the details can do so through the official agency website .

Texas: how to renew your driver’s license and what documents to present

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) allows certain driver’s licenses to be renewed online, by phone, or by mail, depending on the applicant’s eligibility. Those who do not meet the requirements to use these alternatives must go to a licensing office.

According to the Texas DPS, to renew online, the license must expire within the next two years or have expired less than two years ago. Among the various requirements and documents are:

Complete the driver’s license application.

Present proof of U.S. citizenship, if it is not on record, or documentation of lawful presence if the applicant is not a citizen.

Present an acceptable document to prove identity.

Provide the required biometric information, including a signature and fingerprints.

Have a photograph taken.

Pay the corresponding fee.

Pass a vision test.

Updated, detailed information is available on the official page for renewing a driver’s license.

New York: how to renew the license and what documents are needed

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) allows a license to be renewed up to one year before it expires and up to two years after the expiration date . If two years or more have passed since expiration, the driver must apply for a digital license and meet the corresponding requirements again.

In this sense, driver’s license renewal can be completed online, where the driver must have an eligible license and the necessary information to access the state system. On the other hand, if the user wants to carry out the process by mail, they must submit the renewal notice or the MV-44 form, the vision report when applicable, and payment of the fee.

Otherwise, those who must go to an office will have to bring the documentation applicable to their situation:

The current driver’s license.

The renewal notice (Form MV-2), if the user received it. Otherwise, they must complete Form MV-44.

Payment of the corresponding fee by credit or debit card, check, or money order made payable to Commissioner of Motor Vehicles.

Additional documentation about the applicant’s immigration status. If the driver has temporary visitor status, it must be updated before renewal.