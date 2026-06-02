In Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, and Chicago are home to some of the most important international airports in the United States, which year after year receive thousands of tourists and travelers.

In that sense, before starting travel preparations, both Americans and foreign visitors will have to verify that their passport meets a key requirement: being fully valid.

When a document is not completely up to date, there will not only be problems with immigration authorities, but also with the different airlines, which will refuse to allow boarding when the passenger does not have a fully valid international ID.

Important information for U.S. citizens: what the law says about these travelers

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185) - Travel control for citizens and foreigners, a federal rule is established that

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to such limitations and exceptions as the President may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart, enter, or attempt to depart or enter the United States unless he bears a valid United States passport”

In that sense, it is important to consider that the American passports of adults have a maximum validity of up to 10 years, so those issued before June 2016 must be renewed.

Key information for foreign citizens who want to visit the United States

Likewise, the United States requires all travelers to present a document that is completely valid throughout the entire planned stay in the country and for an additional six months after the departure date, except in the case of countries that are part of the so-called “6-month club”, which will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the time of travel but also for tramiting the prior documents, such as the U.S. visa or ESTA authorization, for example.

Other documents and requirements the authorities will closely monitor

Before authorizing any international transfer, the authorities will take other basic aspects into account, such as