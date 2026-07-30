In the United States, each state has different laws regarding the obligations and rights of tenants and homeowners. In this way, certain federal laws establish rules that must be applied throughout the country.

In normal cases, when a tenant decides to end the agreement and break the lease early, they usually receive penalties and fines in order to protect the owner. However, military personnel are excluded from this measure in specific cases.

Tenants will be able to break the lease without paying a fine: What does the Civil Relief Act establish?

The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) aims to protect military personnel from certain situations so that they can break the lease without having to pay penalties.

This protection will only apply when these conditions are met:

When they sign the lease before being called up for military service.

When they receive an order for Permanent Change of Station (PCS).

When they receive a deployment order for a period of 90 days or more.

Who does this protection apply to?

The measure applies to members of:

The Army

The Navy

The Air Force

The Marine Corps

The Space Force

The Coast Guard

The National Guard

The procedure for breaking the lease without paying a fine: What is the step-by-step process?

To fall under the protection of the SCRA, the landlord must be notified in writing of the decision to terminate the lease , and a copy of the corresponding military orders or a letter signed by their commander must be provided.

Lastly, send the corresponding documentation in person by mail or by a recognized delivery service.