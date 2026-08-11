Spraying white vinegar on a vehicle’s windshield is a trick widely used by many drivers because it helps keep the car clean.

White vinegar is a great ally for those who prefer to clean with the fewest chemicals, such as bleach or chlorine.

This is due to its acidity, which is mild enough to protect delicate fabrics and surfaces, but strong enough to remove stains and stubborn dirt.

What is spraying white vinegar on the car windshield for, and how can you do it safely?

White vinegar is used to remove water stains, scale, and mineral deposits from the windshield.

To use it correctly and safely, mix equal parts vinegar and water, dampen a microfiber cloth, and clean the glass. After this step, it should be rinsed and dried.

It is recommended to avoid letting the mixture fall on the paint, rubber, or trim, and also on the windshield washer reservoir.

Why is it recommended?

It is recommended because the acetic acid contained in vinegar helps dissolve and break down these mineral deposits that often cause the stains. In addition, it is an inexpensive product that most people usually have at home.

Although this method is often confused with the one that helps remove or prevent frost. For this use, specific products are recommended.