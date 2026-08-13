Keeping good visibility while driving is essential for safe driving, especially during rainy, cold, or highly humid days. In that context, a simple home trick has started to gain popularity among thousands of drivers: apply a thin layer of shaving cream on the car windows and mirrors.

Although it may seem strange, this product helps create a protective film that reduces fogging and helps water slide off, improving visibility without the need to use expensive specialized products.

Why do they recommend putting shaving cream on car windows?

Shaving cream contains surfactants that, when spread over the glass and properly removed, leave a thin invisible film. This layer can help:

Reduce fogging

Improve visibility on cold days

Make it easier for water to run off the glass

Reduce the marks caused by raindrops

For that reason, many people use it as a home method to keep the windshield and mirrors clearer.

How does the anti-fog effect work?

Fogging appears when water vapor condenses on the glass, forming tiny droplets. The film left by shaving cream makes that condensation harder, so the water spreads more evenly and the glass stays clear for longer.

This same principle has been used for years in diving masks and some bathroom mirrors.

How do you apply shaving cream correctly?

The procedure is very simple.

Materials

Traditional shaving cream (not gel)

A clean microfiber cloth

Another dry cloth to remove the excess

Step by step