Swapping the office for a Greek island, with free housing and days of just five hours dedicated to caring for cats. This is not a fantasy: it is the real proposal of a feline sanctuary on the island of Syros, in the heart of the Cyclades, which is looking for volunteers from around the world to join its rescue work.

They are looking for volunteers to live for free on an island in Greece, and all they have to do is care for cats

The animal welfare organization Syros Cats, active since the 1990s and considered a pioneer in the island’s feline protection movement, offers its long-term volunteers free accommodation, breakfast, and utilities (electricity and WiFi) included. Each participant receives a private room inside a house shared with other volunteers.

In return, a commitment of five hours a day, five days a week is required to care for rescued and stray cats. Tasks include:

Feeding the animals

Cleaning shelters and cages

Socializing kittens and the shyest cats to prepare them for adoption

Assisting with basic medical care

Supporting spaying and neutering programs

What requirements must interested applicants meet

The program is aimed at people who are “fit, mature, healthy, and independent”, according to the organization itself. Individuals or couples may apply, with a minimum commitment of one month of stay.

The main requirements and conditions are: