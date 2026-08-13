Modern washing machines come with different systems to adjust wash cycles to each person’s preference, as well as to lock functions and detect problems.

In that sense, some of the available options are not activated simply with a light press, but require prolonged pressure.

Holding down the washing machine’s power button can then unlock several alternatives, although they will vary depending on the model.

Holding down the washing machine’s power button: what it is for and when it can be used

In some washing machines, for example, holding the start button for a few seconds is necessary to begin the cycle, while in others this can cancel the program that is running.

Some of its functions - depending on the equipment - are

Start a wash cycle when the model requires holding down the start button

Cancel a cycle that has already started , a function available on several models

Unlock or reset controls , when the manufacturer indicates a specific combination or long press

Fix specific panel issues, although the exact procedure depends on each washing machine

In general, this action will take between three and five seconds.

When is it recommended to use this washing machine button trick

A long press of this button can be useful when the washing machine does not respond as it should or when a program was set by mistake and needs to be interrupted.

Some manufacturers also include a reset procedure to solve panel problems.