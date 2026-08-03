Bad odors in the fridge usually appear as the days go by, even when food is properly refrigerated.

Food scraps, spills, or poorly sealed containers can cause the inside of the refrigerator to accumulate unpleasant smells that are hard to eliminate.

Facing this problem, white vinegar has become one of the products most recommended by home cleaning specialists.

What is spraying vinegar inside the fridge for?

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that helps dissolve grease residue, remove food residue, and neutralize bad odors that often build up inside the fridge.

Unlike other commercial cleaners, it leaves no toxic residue and is a simple option for those looking to keep the refrigerator clean with everyday products.

Among its main benefits, the following stand out:

Neutralizes odors caused by food.

Helps remove grease and dirt residue.

Cleans shelves, drawers and interior walls.

Does not leave chemical residue on surfaces.

It may help reduce the presence of some common bacteria on surfaces, although it does not replace a disinfectant when full sanitization is required.

How to properly use vinegar to clean the fridge

Specialists recommend preparing a simple solution:

Mix equal parts water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. Partially empty the fridge. Spray the mixture on shelves, drawers, and interior walls. Wipe with a clean cloth or a soft sponge. Dry well before putting the food back.

This procedure can be repeated once a week or whenever unpleasant odors appear.

Does vinegar remove all odors?

In most cases, it does help reduce odors caused by foods such as fish, onion, garlic or strong cheeses.

However, if the bad smell persists, it may be a sign that some food is spoiled or that the cleaning needs to be deeper, including rubber seals, drawers and the refrigerator’s internal drain.

What you should not do when cleaning the fridge with vinegar

Although vinegar is safe for most refrigerator surfaces, it is best to avoid some mistakes:

Do not mix it with bleach (chlorine) , as it can generate dangerous gases.

Do not apply it to electrical components.

Do not use abrasive sponges that could scratch the surfaces.

Always remove food remnants before starting the cleaning.

Used correctly, spraying vinegar inside the fridge can become a practical, economical, and effective method for keeping the appliance clean and free of bad odors.