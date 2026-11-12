Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for the Mexican government to stop migrant caravans moving through the country toward the northern border.

During her morning press conference, Sheinbaum said no migrant caravan has reached the U.S. border since Trump returned to office and explained that Mexican authorities are trying to inform migrants about the difficulties of entering the neighboring country.

There are currently two migrant movements in southern Mexico, although one of them has already been broken up. The Mexican government says it is providing information and alternatives to the people in these caravans.

Attention: What Sheinbaum said about the migrant caravans

Sheinbaum said Mexican authorities are trying to persuade caravan members to consider other options because they would not be able to achieve their goal of entering the United States.

The president said Mexico provides information about conditions at the border and offers alternatives for those who want to return to their countries of origin or remain in Mexican territory under certain conditions.

“Since President Trump came into office, no migrant caravan has reached the northern border. There are two caravans right now. We tell the people in the caravan that it is very difficult to cross into the United States, that if their goal is to reach the United States, then they won’t be able to do it because that is not possible.”

Sheinbaum added that the Mexican government is also working to facilitate safe returns to the migrants’ countries of origin for those who decide to leave the route to the United States.

The president also ruled out the use of force by Mexican authorities against the migrant groups.

“There is a great deal of experience in the National Migration Institute and in all the institutions, including the National Guard as well, not as a repressive or violent action, but as support to be able to inform the people who are coming with the caravan.”

How many migrant caravans are currently in Mexico?

As of Thursday, two migrant movements in the south of the country have been reported. One is the caravan known as “God With Us,” which is in Chiapas and set out from San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The first members entered Mexico between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, while another group arrived on Nov. 11.

The second caravan, called “Faith and Hope 2,” arrived in Oaxaca in early November but was later broken up.

The situation came after Trump publicly demanded that the Mexican government stop these migrant movements. The U.S. president warned that if Mexico did not act, he would immediately double the tariffs applied to the country.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump said, “Mexico must stop them now, and if they do not, the tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled.”

The U.S. president also described the migrant movement as an “invasion” and said his government would not allow these people to enter the United States.

With information from EFE