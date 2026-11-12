Driving on tires that do not meet state standards can lead to a fine in New York . The requirement applies to both tread wear and certain types of damage.

Section 375(35)(c) of the state traffic law bars drivers from operating vehicles or trailers on public roads if their tires do not meet the conditions set by the proper authority.

What is the minimum tread depth tires must have

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) manual says tires must keep at least 2/32 of an inch of tread depth, or about 1.6 millimeters. The requirement refers to the tread pattern, meaning the grooves on the tire surface.

The DMV explains that many car and light truck tires have wear indicators, also called wear bars, that appear across the grooves once the minimum depth is reached.

The manual also describes a check using a U.S. penny. Place the coin with Abraham Lincoln’s head facing down in the deepest-looking groove. If his entire head is visible, the DMV says the tire is too worn and must be replaced before driving.

What other damage prevents driving

Tread depth is not the only condition that must be checked. The DMV says it is also illegal to drive with tires that have:

Cuts that reach the internal cords.

Bulges or swellings.

The agency recommends checking the vehicle manual or asking a specialty shop about the proper pressure and checking it with a reliable gauge.

What penalty Section 375 sets out

Section 375(32)(a) sets, except for the exceptions provided in the section itself, a fine of up to US$150 per violation of its provisions other than those related to certain brakes. It also carries up to 30 days in jail, or both penalties.