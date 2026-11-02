Michael Vander Lugt, a 54-year-old Michigan man, discovered he had won $1 million in the Powerball lottery after trying to buy a soda and realizing he didn’t have enough cash.

The prize was from the Aug. 8, 2026 drawing, but the winner had kept the ticket in his wallet for nearly two months without knowing it was worth $1 million.

How did he discover he had won $1 million in Powerball?

Vander Lugt went to buy a soda, but when he checked his money, he realized he didn’t have enough to pay for it. He then remembered he had several lottery tickets in his wallet and decided to see whether any of them had won.

A store employee scanned the tickets, and one of them said he needed to contact the Michigan Lottery to claim a prize.

When he checked the numbers, the man discovered he had matched all five white balls in the Powerball drawing on Aug. 8, which earned him a $1 million prize.

The surprise was even greater because the ticket had been sitting in his wallet for weeks without its owner knowing how much it was worth.

What will he do with the $1 million he won in the lottery?

After confirming his win, Vander Lugt went to the Michigan Lottery to claim his prize.

The winner said he plans to use part of the money to pay off the mortgage on his home and invest the rest.