Kiley Pulley began working as a part-time cashier at 16. At 21, she was promoted to store manager and now, at 23, runs a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Glendale, Arizona.

According to a profile published by Fortune, she earns a six-figure annual salary in dollars. The publication did not specify her exact pay.

From a part-time job to running a store

She started at Walmart while she was still in high school. Over time, she took on different roles and assumed training and supervisory responsibilities.

In her account to Business Insider, she explained that she also volunteered to fill in for managers during their absences to gain experience before applying for the next job.

Her promotion to manager came when she was 21. Phoenix Business Journal also identifies her as Walmart’s youngest store manager in the United States and places the store she runs in Glendale.

Pulley currently earns a six-figure annual salary in dollars, according to Fortune.

What she learned along the way

Pulley said taking on leadership roles also meant learning how to delegate and adjust how she communicated with her team. She also had to find a balance between work responsibilities and her personal life.

After putting her college studies on hold, she enrolled in Live Better U, the program through which Walmart pays for certain degrees, with the goal of finishing her degree.