November will bring several days off for students and workers. The Public Education Ministry calendar sets out several class suspensions during the month, while labor law provides for a single mandatory day off.

For workers, the date set by the Federal Labor Law (LFT) will be Monday, Nov. 16, when the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution is observed.

Here are the most important dates to keep in mind for planning activities during the year’s second-to-last month.

Classes suspended Monday, Nov. 16

In mid-November, the month’s second school long weekend will take place. Although the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution is observed on Nov. 20, the day off will be moved to Monday, Nov. 16.

According to the SEP calendar, there will also be no classes that day. Combined with Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, students will have three straight days off, from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16.

The date is also listed as a mandatory day off for workers. Article 74 of the Federal Labor Law says the third Monday in November must be set aside to commemorate the start of the Mexican Revolution.

During that long weekend, those who do not have to work can plan family gatherings, recreational activities or short trips.

Will you be paid double or triple if you work on Monday, Nov. 16?

Anyone who has to work on Monday, Nov. 16, is entitled to additional pay because it is a mandatory day off.

Article 75 of the Federal Labor Law says people who work on a holiday must be paid their normal daily wage plus twice that amount for the work performed. That means the total pay comes to three times the daily wage.

For example, if a worker earns 300 pesos a day and works on Nov. 16, they must receive 900 pesos for that day, including their regular pay and the two extra wages.

This provision applies to the mandatory day off on Monday, Nov. 16, and does not automatically extend to weekends or school suspensions. For questions about pay, workers can contact the Federal Labor Defense Attorney’s Office (Profedet).

When is the first school long weekend of November 2026?

The first long weekend for students will begin Friday, Oct. 30, because of the regular session of the School Technical Council (CTE). The period will continue through Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, and extend through Monday, Nov. 2, when classes will be suspended for Day of the Dead.

As a result, students in preschool, elementary, and middle school will have four consecutive days without classes, from Friday, Oct. 30, through Monday, Nov. 2.