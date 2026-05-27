Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, acknowledged that artificial intelligence has had less impact than expected on entry-level jobs. He said so on May 26 at a Commonwealth Bank of Australia conference. “ I’m glad I was wrong ,” he said.

The stance contrasts with his own previous warnings. In 2025, Altman had predicted that AI would replace between 30% and 40% of all work tasks in the near future.

Which jobs can artificial intelligence not eliminate, according to Sam Altman?

Altman said that many jobs have a human component that technology cannot replicate. As an example, he mentioned that he stopped delegating email writing to AI and took that task back himself.

He argues that human bonds have a value that language models do not replace. Jobs tied to care, trust, and interpersonal relationships —health care, education, consulting— would be the most resistant to replacement.

How does this scenario affect workers in the United States?

The concern has a concrete basis. Jerome Powell, then chair of the Federal Reserve, warned last October that many companies were already pausing hiring or carrying out AI-related activities.

Altman’s shift suggests that the transition will be more gradual than expected. For workers assessing their professional future, the message is clear: interpersonal skills and direct interaction with people remain a real competitive advantage over automation.