In the United States, in Washington County, there is a state rule that prohibits a very common practice among those who drive with their partner or a family member beside them. This action can be punished with fines and even up to one year in prison.

According to the Washington Revised Code (RCW), which includes both state laws proclaimed as well as those voted on and approved by the legislature, chapter 46.61, section 665 establishes that this behavior is illegal and will carry a penalty.

By government order, people who hug in the car will be punished one by one: What does the law establish?

The Washington Revised Code states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to drive a motor vehicle on the highways of this state while carrying in his or her arms another person who impedes the free and unobstructed operation of such vehicle.”

“Driving a motor vehicle in violation of this section constitutes prima facie evidence of reckless driving,” states section 665 of chapter 46.61 in the end, which establishes that a penalty will be applied as outlined in , section 500 on reckless driving in force until January 2029, which classifies it as a gross misdemeanor.

The fines and penalties applied to this offense

According to Section 500 on reckless driving, the penalty will be up to one year in a county jail or fines of up to 5,000 dollars.

As direct consequences of this behavior, the driving license will also be suspended without exception for a minimum of 30 days, and high-risk driver insurance (SR-22 Insurance) will be required for at least three years in order to reinstate it.

The vehicle may also be impounded after the reckless driving arrest. Finally, these people could be disqualified from obtaining or maintaining a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).