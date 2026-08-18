Cleaning the floor can be an easier task if you use some home tricks: one of them is to place an old sock on the mop before starting.

This method makes it possible to make use of a garment that is no longer used and helps collect hair, dust, and lint left on the floor during cleaning.

What is the point of putting an old sock on the mop?

The main function of this trick is to help collect hair, lint, and dust that remain on the floor after sweeping or that build up in certain areas of the home.

By placing the sock over the lower part of the mop, the fabric comes into direct contact with the surface and can act as a dirt-catching layer.

This is especially practical in homes with pets, since hair often ends up scattered across the floor and is not always completely removed with a broom.

How do you place a sock on the mop?

The procedure is quick and simple. All you need is an old, clean sock in good condition, even if it is no longer used as a garment.

To apply the trick:

Choose an old sock that can be reused for cleaning.

Place it over the lower part of the mop or floor mop.

Adjust it so that it stays securely in place and does not come loose during use.

Run the mop normally over the floor.

Remove the sock and shake it out or wash it after finishing.

It is important that the sock is not too loose, because it could shift while cleaning and reduce the fabric’s contact with the surface.

The trick for collecting hair, dust, and lint from the floor

One of the advantages of this method is that the fabric texture allows it to trap particles that may remain on the floor after sweeping.

Instead of letting the lint move from one side to the other, the sock can help gather it and remove it together with the mop. That is why it can be useful as a complement to regular cleaning.

How can you get better results when cleaning the floor?

For the trick to work more effectively, it is a good idea to include it in an organized cleaning routine.

First, you can remove the larger dirt and then use the mop with the sock placed at the base to pick up lint, hair, and fine dust left on the surface.

It is also advisable to wash the sock after using it and let it dry completely before placing it back on the mop.