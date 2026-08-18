When temperatures rise, keeping the house cool can become a major challenge; even more so if the sun shines directly on the windows for several hours.

To address this problem, there is a home trick that is economical and simple that consists of placing aluminum foil on the windows to reduce the impact of solar radiation.

What is putting aluminum foil on windows for?

Placing aluminum foil on windows is a home “life hack” that takes advantage of its reflective ability to reduce the entry of solar radiation.

Although it does not replace professional thermal protection systems, it is used as a temporary measure in emergency situations.

These are its main benefits:

It reduces heat: it reflects part of the solar radiation.

It protects from direct sun: it works as a barrier against the sun’s rays.

It helps keep rooms cool: it can reduce heat buildup in very exposed rooms.

It is economical: aluminum foil is an affordable and easy-to-find item.

It can be used as a temporary solution: it is useful during periods of extreme heat to get through a pinch.

It is more effective from the outside: blocking the sun before it reaches the glass offers better results.

Why do they recommend placing it on windows?

The main reason is that aluminum has a reflective surface capable of bouncing back part of the solar radiation. With this advantage, the goal is to prevent all that energy from reaching the glass and ending up increasing the temperature inside the house.

Specialists point out that if this method is used, external protection is preferable , because it allows the radiation to be blocked before it passes through the window.

The trick can serve as a quick alternative, but it should not be considered a replacement for systems designed to protect a home from heat.