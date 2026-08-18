Spraying vinegar on the sheets before bed has become a home trick increasingly chosen to freshen bedding without washing it every day. The method consists of spraying a diluted mixture of white vinegar and water directly onto the fabric.

According to domestic cleaning specialists, this practice is gaining ground in homes where the environment is poorly ventilated or there are pets. The trick does not replace traditional washing, but it works as a quick freshening between washes.

What is spraying vinegar on the sheets for?

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound capable of neutralizing certain odors instead of just covering them with fragrance. That is why it acts on sweat and moisture accumulated in the fabric overnight.

To prepare it, one part vinegar is diluted in several parts water inside a clean spray bottle. Acetic acid also provides some antimicrobial action, although specialists clarify that it should not be considered a sheet disinfectant.

How to prepare the homemade spray

1 cup of water

A splash of white vinegar

Optional: a few drops of essential oil for fragrance

Mix everything in a spray bottle and shake before using

How to apply it correctly and what precautions to take?

Before spraying the whole bed, it is a good idea to test the mixture on a barely visible area of the sheet. There is no need to soak the fabric: a light, even application on the surface is enough.

After spraying, you should let it dry completely and ventilate the room to avoid leaving moisture trapped between the fibers. The trick is useful for freshening between washes, but it does not replace regular washing, which is necessary to remove sweat, skin cells, and accumulated dust mites.