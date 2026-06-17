Since WiFi became a mass-use tool, most homes have routers installed that distribute the signal throughout the rest of the house. However, just as it represented an undeniable advance, it can also become a problem when it is not working properly.

To solve this inconvenience there are various tricks spread on social media, one of the best known is putting a coin on top to improve the signal strength and avoid micro-outages.

How does putting a coin on top of the WiFi router work to improve the connection?

When WiFi does not work as it should, it can cause problems by interrupting important activities such as studying, working, or simply enjoying online content.

To solve this problem, there is a trick that circulates on the internet that suggests placing a coin on top of the modem. This would help because metal affects signal distribution and makes it easier to direct the waves toward more areas. However, there is no technological basis to support this theory.

Experts’ warnings: Why do they recommend not placing metal objects near the WiFi router?

Likewise, technology experts advise against placing metal objects on or near the router, since far from improving the signal, it can generate interference.

This is because metals have the ability to block or deflect electromagnetic waves, something that negatively affects the internet connection. Additionally, it also hinders the ventilation of the modem, something that can cause malfunctions if kept continuously.

Ways to improve your WiFi connection safely and effectively

There are several ways to improve the connection safely and more effectively: