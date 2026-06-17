Latin America is about to inaugurate one of the most impressive infrastructure projects in its history. This is a mega-project that will cross Colombia’s Western Cordillera and completely transform the connection between the country’s interior and the Caribbean coast.

The project is the Toyo Tunnel, officially named the Guillermo Gaviria Echeverri Tunnel, which will become the longest vehicular tunnel in Latin America. Thanks to this infrastructure, travel times between Medellín and the Urabá region will be reduced from seven to four hours, generating an approximate savings of three hours per trip.

They are building the longest tunnel in Latin America

The project is not limited to a single tunnel, but is part of a gigantic road complex that exceeds 35 kilometers in length and reaches approximately 39.5 kilometers if all its complementary structures are included. The mega-project includes:

Two main tunnels of 9.73 and 9.4 kilometers

32 viaducts

20 secondary tunnels

Three road interchanges

Advanced ventilation and safety systems

It will reduce travel times from seven to four hours

One of the main benefits will be the drastic reduction in travel times between Medellín and the Urabá region of Antioquia. Currently, the trip takes around seven hours by road, but once the project is completed the journey will take just four hours.

This will make for a much more efficient connection between Antioquia’s productive center and the Caribbean ports.